Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 202 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.98. The stock had a trading volume of 241,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63. The company has a market capitalization of $469.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

