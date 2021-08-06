Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. 310,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,623. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.