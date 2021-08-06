Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $3.78 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 126,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 96.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 162,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 1,580,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,297,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

