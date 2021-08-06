Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells $518,437.74 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $89.03 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

