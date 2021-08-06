ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $51.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

