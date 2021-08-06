ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $60.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.54.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

