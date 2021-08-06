OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $6.63. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 5,073 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCFT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. CLSA reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 1,445,093 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 189,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 451,086 shares in the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

