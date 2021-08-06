Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

