Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $501.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,866 shares of company stock worth $12,664,228. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

