Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

