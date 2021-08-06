Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Oportun Financial traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPRT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,914 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,366,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 92,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $658.37 million, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

