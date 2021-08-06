Oppenheimer Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRC. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of AMRC opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,372. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.