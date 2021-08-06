Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sony Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

SONY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,438. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

