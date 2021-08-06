Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.78.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $228.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins has a 12-month low of $195.00 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

