Oppenheimer Weighs in on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.12.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 925.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,573 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,368,000 after buying an additional 1,018,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.