Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to report sales of $9.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.73 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 387,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,363,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,083,800. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.