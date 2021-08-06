OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $11.30. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 26,331 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Several research firms have commented on OSUR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $862.08 million, a PE ratio of -171.12 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

