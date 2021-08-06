OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $11.30. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 26,331 shares changing hands.
The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.
Several research firms have commented on OSUR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.
The stock has a market cap of $862.08 million, a PE ratio of -171.12 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22.
OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.
