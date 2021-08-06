Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,662 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after acquiring an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Corteva by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after acquiring an additional 589,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

