Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.69 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 82.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 183.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

RMD stock opened at $267.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $277.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

