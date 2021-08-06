Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.14 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 106.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 305,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,250,000 after purchasing an additional 157,034 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 33.2% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 675,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,413,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $4,678,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.4% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $377.08 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,236 shares of company stock worth $47,290,654. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

