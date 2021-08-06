Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,983,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $92,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $487.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.00.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.