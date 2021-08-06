Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,082 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,886.58.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,786.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,761.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,501.17.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

