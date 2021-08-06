Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,368 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,859,756.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,503 shares in the company, valued at $101,642,288.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,962,265 shares of company stock valued at $412,075,057 over the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

