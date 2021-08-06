ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,798 shares of company stock worth $145,494 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131,125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.