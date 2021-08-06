ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.
Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th.
In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,798 shares of company stock worth $145,494 over the last three months.
ORIC opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $40.81.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
