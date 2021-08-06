Orion Protocol (ORN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.93 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.36 or 0.00015683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $184.31 million and $6.93 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00895665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00098020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042509 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.