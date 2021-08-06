Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.05. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.