Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.05. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Further Reading: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.