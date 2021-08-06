Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.20. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

