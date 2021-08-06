Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $148.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $113.81 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Oshkosh by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

