OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 31,161 Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Shares of CVII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

