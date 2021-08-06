OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 31,161 Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Shares of CVII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
About Churchill Capital Corp VII
