OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $359,000 in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,998. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

