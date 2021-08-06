OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $800,000 in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. 890 5th Avenue Partners comprises 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $225,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $242,000.

NASDAQ:ENFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. 705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,347. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

