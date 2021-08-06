OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

