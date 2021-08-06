OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.11% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of SRNG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 85,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,965. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

