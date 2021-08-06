OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.11% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Shares of SRNG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 85,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,965. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.
Soaring Eagle Acquisition Company Profile
