OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $1.32 Million Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. GigCapital4 comprises approximately 1.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

GIG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 340,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

About GigCapital4

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.