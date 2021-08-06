OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

OTCM stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $529.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.