Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

