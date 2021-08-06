Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,607. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.