Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 8,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 451,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $167,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 470,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

