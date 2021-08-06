Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $613,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,344,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,082,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,737,525 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

