PAC Protocol Market Cap Reaches $85.22 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.22 million and approximately $480,683.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001932 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008831 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000918 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,220,194,776 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

