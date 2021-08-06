Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $186,054,334. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 529,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,992,957. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

