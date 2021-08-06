Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) vs. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Critical Comparison

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Roblox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 38.68 -$1.17 billion $0.19 118.53 Roblox $923.89 million 45.02 -$253.25 million N/A N/A

Roblox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A Roblox N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palantir Technologies and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78 Roblox 1 0 8 0 2.78

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.86%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $84.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Roblox beats Palantir Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Mateo, California.

