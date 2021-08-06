Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PLFRY opened at $40.60 on Monday. Palfinger has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.39.

Palfinger Company Profile

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

