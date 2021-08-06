Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $284,000 in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,987. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

