Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,358,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Atotech Limited has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

