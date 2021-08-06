Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 10,630 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

