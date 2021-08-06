Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 8,322 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in YETI were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

