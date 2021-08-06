Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $271,000 Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,814,000 after buying an additional 283,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after buying an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after buying an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after buying an additional 59,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MWA opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

