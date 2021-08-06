Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,506 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $24,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $11.68 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

