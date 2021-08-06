Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,634. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

